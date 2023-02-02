SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We’re kicking off Friday Eve with hazy skies and frigid temperatures, once again, as high pressure remains over the region.

The ridge will begin sliding east into Friday allowing for warmer air to move in. Highs today will finally climb above freezing for the Wasatch Front with mid-30s expected, mid-50s for St. George. Hazy skies will continue throughout the day with ‘Orange/Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups’ for Salt Lake and Cache Counties. ‘Moderate’ air quality is in store for the rest of the Wasatch Front and northern valleys.

Southwest flow will increase on Friday statewide as a trough of low pressure approaches from the west. The system will weaken as it moves over the ridge of high pressure with little, if any, moisture expected.

The best chance of a few snow showers will be over the northern mountains with mainly cloud cover for the rest of the state. Winds will be breezy and should help scour out some of the cold air. Daytime highs on Friday should be in the upper 30s up north with mid to upper 50s for St. George.

High pressure will return temporarily on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies statewide. Another storm is expected to arrive late Sunday into Monday of next week with more significant chances of moisture.

Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with a strong southwest flow in place, highs could be in the mid-40s on Sunday ahead of the storm. With milder air in place, moisture could initially fall as a wintry mix before changing over to snow late Sunday into early Monday next week. We’re still fine-tuning the details of next week’s storm, however, it’s looking like it could impact the Monday morning commute.

Bottom Line?! Valley haze is sticking around through the end of the week with better air arriving over the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!