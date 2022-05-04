SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Halfway to the weekend, we are and May the 4th be with you! After seeing valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah this morning, our skies will be clearing through the rest of the afternoon along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back as we hold onto a slight chance for some wet weather in the eastern half of the state and in Southwest Wyoming.

The area most likely to see additional wet weather will be the Uinta’s. In eastern Utah and southwestern Wyoming, isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out through the afternoon. By tonight all the moisture will move away as high pressure settles into the Beehive State.

As for temperatures we will still be on the cool side today, but we will be closer to averages compared to yesterday. In northern Utah, it’s the 50s and some 60s today while southern Utah is in the 60s and 70s with St. George returning to the low 80s.

For the remainder of the workweek, skies will be dry as our daytime highs really ramp up. In northern Utah, it will mainly be the 60s and 70s with mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front, and St. George will be in the 90s!

The warmth won’t be too long-lived as a cooler and more active pattern arrives this weekend. Temperatures will steadily decline from the weekend into the early half of next week and there will be potential for more wet weather. Like recent storms, wet weather will look to favor northern Utah while southern Utah will see increased winds.

The takeaway? Skies will gradually clear through the day, opening the door for a dry and warm close to the workweek.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!