SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

It’s a gorgeous day ahead with high pressure settling in and bringing in clear skies, sunshine and a warming trend. Above-average temperatures are expected with the Wasatch Front warming into the mid to upper 70s and St. George flirting with the 90s!

The end of the workweek brings dry conditions and a break from an active pattern, but it doesn’t last forever. The warmth waves goodbye as a cooler, more active pattern arrives this weekend. Temperatures will steadily decline from the weekend into the early half of next week and there will be potential for more wet weather. Like recent storms, wet weather will look to favor northern Utah while southern Utah will see increased winds.

We could see mountain snow showers return as well, with daytime highs hanging well below average for the bulk of next week. As we get closer, the timing and precipitation amounts will become more clear. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and temperatures climbing above average will make for a beautiful Thursday statewide!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!