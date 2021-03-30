Goodbye cold, welcome back warm air

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The weather rollercoaster is in full swing here in Utah as we start to see a breakdown in this cold air from Siberia and a return of our friendly high-pressure system. This high will begin to position itself over the west coast and bring in that, oh so sweet, warm air.

By Tuesday night we see our colder air leave Utah as the cold front moves out to the east. The system helps calm our winds and bring in clearing conditions which will still keep us on the colder side. Due to the clearing clouds will be kept to a minimum under this quite weather system. Off to the west, we see the formation of another high-pressure system that leads us to another warming trend that starts on Wednesday.

Wednesday as the high-pressure system moves in over Utah and the Great Basin, we get warmer air moving in. The combination of warm air plus very little cloud cover is a recipe for some great weather. We expect to have a rebound back to average for our high temperatures on Wednesday but after that we really get to see that heat build in. This high-pressure system acts as a storm blocker and keeping conditions dry statewide.

Thursday is lining up to be an amazing day as the high continues to dominate our weather over Utah. Warm air from the southwest continues to funnel into our area and we still remain under clear conditions. Again, this is a perfect ‘1-2 punch’ that will have us well above average for this time of year. Due to this great combination, we can anticipate temperatures to be even a good 10 degrees above average for some areas in Utah.

The fun does not stop there as get even warmer going into the latter half of the weekend. Warm air from the south still pushes into Utah as it gets a boost from a low-pressure system over the U.S.-Canadian border. This bodes well for us going into the holiday weekend, so make sure to have plans to be outdoors and soak up the Sun!