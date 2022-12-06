SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Patchy dense fog and low-level clouds for Tuesday as many northern valleys are already seeing inversions settle in. The fog has lifted for most valleys and low-level stratus clouds remain along much of the Wasatch Front.

Temperatures will climb to near 40 degrees for the Wasatch Front, mid-50s for St. George with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog will likely return to northern valleys overnight into Wednesday morning.

Another surge of moisture is expected in southern Utah later this evening ahead of a weak trough of low pressure. The storm will slide through southern Utah on Wednesday and bring light precipitation to central and southern Utah with just a slight chance of a few snowflakes along the Wasatch Front Wednesday afternoon. Snow levels will remain around 4,500 feet down south with generally 1-4″ of snow expected.

Temperatures will be a little below seasonal norms and much of the state will see cloud cover on Wednesday. Thursday should see a bit of clearing, but then another weak storm could impact the state Friday morning with light snow.

By the weekend. a stronger system should move through the region late Saturday into early next week. This storm looks more promising and should bring another good helping of snow for the mountains.

Bottom Line?! Patchy fog is likely to return Wednesday morning, light snow showers to follow.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.