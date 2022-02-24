SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

After days of winter weather, we say goodbye to snow for a moment, but hold onto frigid February temperatures.

Lake-enhanced snow created slick conditions overnight and this morning, but a bulk of Thursday brings a drier setup. Daytime highs will be 3-5 degrees warmer today than yesterday, but that is not saying much considering we stayed in the upper 20s along the Wasatch Front. We’ll hover right around freezing, with partly sunny skies in the north and mostly sunny to partly cloudy down south.

We start to see some changes late day with increasing clouds as a weak disturbance will move into northern Utah, bringing with it a slight chance for snow. We could see some lake enhancement, but time will tell. From Thursday night into Friday, snow will be possible for northern Utah with a better chance in the mountains, however, with a northwesterly flow, some lake effect does look possible as well. Stay tuned.

For the weekend we get dry skies across the state as temperatures start to gradually warm. Highs will be closer to average by Sunday.

Bottom line? Below average temperatures but drier overall.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!