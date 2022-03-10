SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

After a frigid start to Thursday, we’ll stay well below average with the help of the northerly flow in place. A few lingering overnight snow showers left slick conditions in parts of the state for the morning commute, and you shouldn’t count on a massive warm-up today. Temperatures will run about 20-25 degrees below average as most along the Wasatch Front will struggle to climb freezing. Even St. George will be limited to a daytime high of only 49 degrees.

Breezy conditions will persist across the state and in southern Utah, gusty north winds could cause a few issues. A wind advisory has been issued for lower Washington County that goes into effect at 5 p.m. this evening and lasts until early Friday morning. The advisory calls for 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph. It’s a good time to secure loose objects and be prepared for possible impacts on the road, especially along the Black Rock Canyon portion of the I-15 corridor, and the areas surrounding the Beaver Dam Mountains, where the highest winds are expected.

As far as moisture goes, we won’t clear rain and snow until Thursday afternoon. Most of the active skies will focus on the southern half of the state, with a band of snow focusing on the west desert near the I-70/I-15 interchange and into Iron County this morning into the afternoon. With frigid temperatures, this has the potential to bring icy and snowy conditions Friday morning. The southeast corner of the state will also stay active with snow until the afternoon and evening hours.

We get even colder temperatures tonight with wind chill numbing ahead. It’ll likely be one of the coldest nights of the year so far as we drop to the low and mid-teens in Salt Lake City and Ogden, with single digits returning to Cache Valley and Park City, and temps dipping into the low 20s in St. George. Daytime highs will rebound with the help of high pressure on Friday into Saturday with plenty of sunshine. There’s a chance a weak disturbance could bring us some valley rain and mountain snow on Sunday, and this will help keep temperatures in northern Utah steady through the weekend before we warm up even more next week. Meanwhile, southern Utah will continue to warm and by the end of the weekend, temperatures will be close to average in southern Utah.

Bottom line? An unseasonably cold Thursday with winds cranking in the south!

Stay ahead of the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!