Frosty temps cover Utah with air quality affected by inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We’ve had an active work week when it comes to weather, and we’ll end on a frigid note.

The chance for snow will dwindle from the morning into the afternoon, with the chance ending for the valleys by mid-morning and ending for the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs close to what we had today. Drier conditions will take over, with high pressure gaining control this weekend.

We get another reminder of winter with an additional wave of colder air, so nights will be frigid! On Friday night, we’ll dip into the teens along the Wasatch Front, the Wasatch Back will see single digits, and in St. George temps in the mid 20s for lows will continue. The downside of high pressure is the impact on Northern Utah with declining air quality. Inversion sets up with noticeable haze and moderate air quality is expected throughout the weekend.

Early into next week, it’ll be dry skies with slightly milder temperatures, but by midweek we could see another storm system impact parts of the state ahead of Christmas. Christmas week brings plenty of travel, so we’ll keep you posted on possible impacts.

Bottom line? Some snow showers are expected Friday, particularly for higher elevations, with below-average temperatures. We’ll be feeling frosty throughout much of the state!

Stay ahead of all the weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!