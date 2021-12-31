Frosty temps and wintry weather ahead for New Year’s Eve celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy New Year’s Eve, Utah!

It sure was a messy start to the day with widespread wet weather across the state. As we move through the afternoon, the chance for snow will gradually diminish in northern Utah, however, along the Wasatch Front south and east of the Great Salt Lake, we’ll see a chance for some snow through Friday night as some lake effect may develop.

Meanwhile, for central and southern Utah, snow will take longer to move away so it’ll be a high chance for snow this afternoon before gradually easing up tonight. In southern Utah and in lower areas like St. George, chances of rain are likely. For the mountains, snow will likely to linger through Friday night and may last until Saturday afternoon, mainly for northern Utah. Daytime highs will be cooler than yesterday with temps in the 20s and 30s for northern Utah and 30s and 40s for southern Utah.

Given the recent snow in the mountains, today presents high avalanche danger for just about all of our mountains. There is an avalanche warning in effect until 6 a.m. on Saturday. Avoid the backcountry and slopes above 30 degrees.

With the chance for wet weather tonight, New Year’s Eve celebrations are looking dry, however, it will be COLD. As the system bringing in wet weather moves away, it’lldrag in much colder air behind it. On Friday night, temperatures will drop into the teens along the Wasatch Front, single digits for the Wasatch Back, and in the 20s down in St. George. With a breezy northwesterly wind, it’ll feel even colder.

For New Year’s Day, other than a slight chance for mountain snow, we’ll be looking at a day filled with sunshine and cold temperatures continuing across the board. Highs will range below average with areas like Park City stuck in the teens, Salt Lake City will only manage a high of 23, and southern Utah in lower elevations will only climb to the 30s.

We’ll turn even colder tomorrow night than we will tonight, with single-digit lows possible along the Wasatch Front. As we round out the weekend and move into early next week, temperatures will be moderate, however, Sunday and Monday will likely bring northern valley inversion haze. It doesn’t look to stick around too long as another system will present northern Utah with another chance for wet weather.

The takeaway? The chance for wet weather goes down tonight, but it will be turning frigidly cold!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. We are There4You!