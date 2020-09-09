Frosty overnight lows ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – An unseasonably cold storm has a grip on Utah, with below-average temperatures lingering for the next few days. Cold temperatures have flooded the state, and overnight lows will plummet with many mountain valleys under a “Hard Freeze Warning” through Wednesday morning.

BRRRRRRR How cold is cold for the overnight? 20s in Mountain valleys with a warning in effect and upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front. See you at 10 with your full forecast. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/Ydj4H06PRv — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 9, 2020

It will be a frosty start to the day in Northern Utah with the Wasatch Front dealing with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, while places like Cache Valley, Summit County, Iron County, and the Sanpete/Sevier valleys face overnight lows in the 20s.

When temperatures dip this low suddenly, you see frost and freeze conditions kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The National Weather Service issues these warnings when sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid-20s are expected.

When it comes to outdoor irrigation, outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should also be drained and covered to protect them from freezing.

WOW: Drastic drop in temperatures int he last 24 hours. We are 41 degrees colder in Salt Lake than where we were yesterday!!!! Talk about a solid arctic blast during a historic wind event. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/ryw7EB0QUL — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 8, 2020

These freezing conditions, paired with blustery winds, will also create blizzard-like conditions in the High Uintas where a “Winter Storm Warning” will hold through Wednesday morning. Accumulation of up to 12″ is possible.

Temperatures will gradually start to warm up as we get through the week, but overnight lows will hover int he 30s and 40s through Thursday morning. For more information on how long these unseasonably cold temps linger, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.