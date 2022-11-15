SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Another frigid start to the day with daytime highs staying well below average statewide. To get right to the point, there isn’t much that is going to change in Utah’s weather this week. A northerly flow will remain and as a result our cold, dry pattern won’t budge, and we’ll see temperatures staying consistent for the week about 10-12 degrees below average.

In the northern part of the state, we will see temperatures maxing out in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows about 10 degrees cooler than the normal low 30s we are used to seeing. A ridge of high pressure is currently in control and will dominate the weather scene in the Utah this week. We will get a few weak disturbances this week, but they will deliver reinforcing shots of cold air as opposed to moisture.

We have moved into the time of year when a longer stretch of high pressure can take aim at air quality. Inversion season has returned, and when that happens, we trap the cold air on the valley floor and get a warming layer above it. When this happens, we also trap pollutants on the valley floor and that leads to a decline in air quality. Storm systems help clear out those pollutants, but the period awaiting those systems can get haze and smog. With high pressure around this week, we do have a chance of seeing some elevated particulate matter in Salt Lake, Cache and Utah counties and as a result, the Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting moderate air in those areas.

Southern Utah will also be dealing with below average temps through the week. Lower Washington County just came out of a Hard Freeze Waring with temperatures in the mid 20s and things won’t be heating up any time soon. The southern part of the state is generally about 10 degrees warmer than the north this time of year, and that will stay in place. It’s just that they’ll also be about 10 degrees below normal temperatures for the season.

As far as moisture goes for the state, we might be looking at some snow showers over the Uintas, but other than that, wet weather holds off until next week.

Bottom Line? Cold temperatures – Dry skies – copy and paste throughout the week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.