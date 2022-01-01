Frigid, wintry weather to start the New Year, low temps ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy 2022, Utah!

The new year starts off very cold for many of us in the Beehive State with temperatures hanging around the 20s and 30s thanks to the cold air that followed our last snowstorm.

Starting off our mornings will be downright frigid as we see lows hanging around the teens and single digits in northern Utah and temps in the teens and 20s in southern Utah. Any pets that are outside should be brought indoors or to a warm sheltered area due to these extremely cold temperatures.

Snow chances stop by early Saturday morning with only the Salt Lake Valley and Tooele Valley being under threat of more snow due to lake effect bands. This could result in another 3-5 inches of snow under that immediate snow band. After that, very stable air settles over the Intermountain West and allows for inversion to build up throughout the weekend.

By Sunday, we’ll see a reduction in our air quality that’ll hang on throughout the day. Otherwise, plenty of clear skies are expected for us and the sunshine will be glorious after a few cloudy days. If you’re heading to the backcountry for skiing, please be careful as avalanche danger will be high once again. Reports of far-traveling snow slabs have already been reported in the Cottonwoods.

In short, a very cold weekend ahead with a side of inversion.

