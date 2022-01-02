Frosty temps across Utah, air quality affected due to inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah!

The day starts off very cold for many of us in the Beehive State with temperatures hanging around the teens and 20s thanks to the cold air that followed our last snowstorm.

Starting off the mornings will be downright frigid as we see lows hanging around the teens and single digits in northern Utah and temps in the teens and 20s in southern Utah. Any pets that are outside should be brought indoors or to a warm sheltered area due to these extremely cold temperatures.

On Sunday, we’ll see a reduction in air quality that’ll hang on throughout the day. Otherwise, plenty of clear skies are expected and the sunshine will be glorious after a few cloudy days.

If you’re heading to the backcountry for skiing, please be careful as avalanche danger warnings are high. Reports of far-traveling snow slabs have already been reported in the Cottonwoods. By Monday, we’ll finally see temperatures rise up above freezing.

In short, a very cold weekend ahead with a side of inversion.

