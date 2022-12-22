SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Arctic air seeping into Northern Utah Thursday is keeping temperatures well below average for this time of year. Daytime highs will remain in the 20s for much of Northern Utah this afternoon with below-average conditions overnight as well. Clouds will once again increase throughout the evening and overnight ahead of a weak system moving through on Friday.

High pressure will begin filling in upstream with northwest flow over the Beehive State. A weak trough moving overtop the ridge will graze Northern Utah throughout the day Friday and bring very little precipitation with it. A few snow showers are expected in the lower elevations with a couple of inches of snow possible in the mountains. The system will help mix out some of the coldest air and slightly warmer temperatures are expected Friday afternoon. Highs will climb above freezing in the north with the mid-50s for St. George. Additional warming is expected into the long weekend as well.

Ridging will continue into the weekend with some cloud cover embedded in the northwest flow. This should keep temperatures from dropping and inversions from building in the valleys. Daytime highs are expected to climb as a result into the low 40s over the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Quiet weather is expected to continue into next week with the next chance of snow arriving midweek. The next round of weather could tap into subtropical air as it slides in from the west, resulting in a warmer setup for the storm. This may lead to higher snow levels for Northern Utah by midweek. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line?! Temperatures are warming up into the weekend with only a few snow showers expected on Friday.

