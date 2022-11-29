SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scattered snow showers remain over parts of Utah Tuesday morning with lake effect snow being the main focus. Any lake effect snow showers will diminish through late morning and mostly clear skies will take over.

The arctic airmass moving over the region from the northwest will keep temperatures very cold today, so after overnight snow showers, plan on slick conditions throughout the day as temperatures will remain at or below freezing in northern valleys. Cold air in place into Wednesday morning will lead to some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

On Wednesday, high pressure will settle in over the Beehive State and temperatures will start to rebound. Our northwest flow will begin to shift to more westerly late Wednesday and become a southwest flow on Thursday. The pattern shift is ahead of another large trough sliding down the West Coast. Southwest flow into the state will bring more seasonal temperatures statewide and increase moisture into Friday. Winds will increase on Thursday with stronger winds expected Friday as another storm moves in.

Our active pattern on Friday will bring strong winds and some precipitation. Right now, it looks like moisture will fall as a wintry mix in the northern valleys with a quick change over to snow behind the cold front Friday afternoon. Early forecasts show roughly an inch of snow in the valley with around 6″ for our mountain areas. We’ll be tracking any updates throughout the day today. In addition to Friday’s storm, another system should arrive late Saturday and linger into Monday of next week.

Bottom Line?! Be ready for the coldest temperatures of the season Tuesday into Wednesday morning with more storms later in the week.

Always keep one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.