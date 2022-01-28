Frigid start will lead to a hazy Friday finish

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We’ve made it to the end of the workweek and we start off with some pretty frigid temperatures! We’ll see plenty of sunshine though, which will help warm us up from the teens and single digits hit overnight.

High pressure really digs in on Friday and will dominate the weather pattern as we make it through the weekend. Unfortunately, that comes with haze building and air quality declining through the weekend as well. Temperatures will warm up a bit each day, but as haze thickens that could moderate daytime highs through the weekend. Most northern valleys will fall into the moderate air quality range for the next several days. Daytime highs will be near seasonal averages with upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front.

This weekend will continue the warming trend, especially in higher elevations and southern Utah. Warming will be limited along the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley due to the strengthening inversion. That will lead to highs staying near 40 in Salt Lake City while St. George approaches the 60-degree mark by Sunday and Park City will be in the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny outside of the haze.

Early next week, we’ll see a pattern change that’ll bring colder temperatures and the chance for wet weather by Tuesday. As we look to next week, we’ll definitely see colder air move in with an early week storm, but moisture potential right now is limited. We will see how the pattern and storm evolves over the next few days and keep you posted.

Botom line? Another frosty start with slightly below average highs and mostly sunny skies. Haze will continue building in the northern valleys.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!