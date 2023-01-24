SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s freezing out there! We have another frigid day ahead of us with below-average temperatures expected statewide. In the northern part of the state, we are running about five degrees below season norms with the south running about ten degrees below average. We are under a chilly Northwest flow, and at times, breezy conditions are aiding in very cold wind chill values. Our NW flow will keep us slightly unsettled with a few weak disturbances bringing the chance of periods of snow showers through the week. Today, though, we will see partly cloudy skies with overall dry conditions.

We won’t see much in the way of temperature changes midweek, however, a weak system with a little more energy will bring us a better chance for scattered snow showers in northern and central Utah on Wednesday. Another quick hitter of a storm brings the chance of some minor valley accumulations and maybe more than a couple of inches for our mountains. With cold air in place, roads could get icy on Wednesday without any precipitation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Our cold snap holds on until to end the workweek with low wet weather potential. We’re likely to see some changes by the weekend though as temperatures warm up closer to our seasonal averages while our chance for wet weather begins to increase. We could see the chance of more active weather this weekend and into early next week. It’s still early, so we will keep you posted as these storms evolve.

Bottom line? Cold to the core for your Tuesday, with light snow on deck for some Wednesday. Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online!