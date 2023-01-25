SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! A frigid northerly flow remains in place Wednesday behind our weak storm system overnight. Temperatures will struggle to reach freezing this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A few light snow showers remain possible over central Utah mountain areas early in the afternoon with very few impacts expected.

Cold northwesterly flow will continue as an area of high pressure remains parked over the Pacific Northwest and low pressure to the east. Sandwiched in between the two systems we’ll continue to see weak disturbances brush by.

Mainly clouds are expected to move through into Wednesday night into Thursday with yet another weak system moving by Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees below normal through Thursday with a slight warm-up for the end of the week.

The weekend forecast is looking more promising for a pattern change with the overall trend calling for a trough of low pressure to slide through the region into early next week. The ridge to the west will begin to break down early in the weekend with increasing westerly flow Friday into Saturday. This will allow for temperatures to climb into the mid 30’s for Northern Utah with highs near 50 degrees for St. George.

The next system will likely impact the state early on Monday of next week and should pack a bigger punch. However, the storm is still far enough out that we’re fine-tuning the details. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line?! Bitter cold temperatures remain throughout the week with very little moisture for the state.

