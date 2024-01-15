SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah and happy Martin Luther King day!



After a busy 72-hour stretch of weather, we’ll see calmer conditions settle in as the day progresses. After some light snow and strong winds, especially in the high country Monday morning, we’ll mainly be looking at a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as temperatures stay on the cool/chilly side of things.



In northern Utah, we’ll see a mix of 20s and 30s while in central and southern Utah, highs will range predominately in the 30s and 40s with some spots like St. George seeing 50s. Even though it will be chilly, the weather looks good for the MLK Day march and rally in Salt Lake which can be seen on ABC4 starting at 2:30 p.m.

The weather story Monday night will turn from the snow over the last few days to the cold we’ll see in northern Utah overnight. Arctic air will clip the northern half of the state, sending temperatures tumbling down. Overnight lows will head for the single digits and teens for most while some will see lows below zero!

While the winds won’t be strong, any small puff of wind will make it feel that much colder. While southern Utah won’t be as cold, lows will still be in the teens and twenties with some, especially in the high terrain, dropping into the single digits. Bundle up and be sure to bring the pets inside!

After our frigid start, Tuesday will end up being a cool and chilly day with temperatures that will be similar, if not a little cooler compared to what we find Monday. The calm conditions won’t last too long though as our next storm is set to move in between Tuesday night into Wednesday.



This storm will bring widespread moisture to central and northern Utah with what will likely be another healthy dose of snow for the mountains. The forecast gets tricky in the valleys though as this storm will also drag in some milder temperatures. Some valleys in northern Utah could end up seeing mostly rain while some typically colder valleys see a couple inches, plus.

Skies calm back down for the end of the workweek with temperatures near or slightly above average before we bring back some wet weather potential over the weekend.

We will continue to monitor each system and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!