SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. Last night and early this morning brought snow showers to northern Utah, creating a mess on the roads. With how cold it was, the snow ratios were high meaning we saw light and fluffy snow which helped the system that moved through to overperform. Most spots along the Wasatch Front picked up at least and inch and we even saw several inches of snow at some of our resorts! In Little Cottonwood Canyon, we saw over half a foot!

Through the rest of the day, we’ll hold onto a slight chance for light snow showers in the northern half of the state with the best chance being in the higher terrain and the western side of the state. A few flurries will remain at least a possibility in our valleys and along the Wasatch Front, but anything we see likely won’t amount to what we had overnight. Outside of any wet weather, we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies up north while in southern Utah, we’ll get more sunshine. Daytime highs will be similar to what we had yesterday with most ranging about 5-10 degrees below average.

Tonight will turn frigid again as the chance for any wet weather lowers even more as we begin to feel more of an influence from high pressure to our west. This will result in mostly dry skies for our Thursday with only a slight chance for light snow in our northern Utah mountains. For the rest of the state, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that once again run below normal. Mainly 20s and 30s up north with the high terrain seeing teens while southern Utah will mainly be in the 30s with lower Washington County climbing back into the mid-40s.

Any influence of high pressure ends on Friday as our next system moves toward us. On Friday into Saturday, we’ll return a chance for snow showers to the northern half of the state while southern Utah looks to stay mostly dry. Another product of this system will be more of a westerly flow which will help temperatures warm up slightly into the weekend. A more potent system looks like it will move towards us by the end of the weekend into early next week and most forecast models are optimistic that this system will bring us a chance for widespread wet weather across the state. Being more than a few days away we’ll continue to monitor trends and keep you posted!

Bottom line?! The bitter cold hangs around for now with only a slight chance in spots ahead of more active skies by the weekend!