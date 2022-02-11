Friday warmth ahead with dry conditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We are closing out the workweek much like we started it — with mild, above-average temperatures, sunshine and some haze in a few Northern Utah valleys.

The winter warmth will linger Friday with highs similar to yesterday. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will range about 5-10 degrees above average in the upper 40s with some likely getting into the lower 50s. Logan will likely climb above freezing this afternoon. The Wasatch Back will be around 40 degrees and down south, highs will be mostly in the 50s and 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state with a little more cloud coverage in northern Utah. We have kept inversion to a minimum this week with some dry systems clipping the state, but the haze will settle back into northern Utah with most, including the entire Wasatch Front, dropping into the moderate air quality category.

A weak system passing to our east on Friday could result in slightly cooler temperatures, maybe 1-3 degrees cooler, across the state for highs and lows. As high pressure hangs around, with Saturday and Sunday feeling the same, with sunshine and above-average temperatures as the haze continues to build. By Sunday, we ramp up the warming trend with highs likely climbing into the lower 50s in Salt Lake City. There’s a chance we could see mid 50s by Monday and St. George will hover near 70 on Sunday and Monday.

While this pattern has been stagnant, we have the chance for some change on the way in the early to middle half of next week. We could see a slight chance for wet weather, increased winds which should help the inversion, and colder temperatures. Confidence is still low concerning this system and we’ll likely continue to see additional changes in the models, so we’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as we go forward, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? We close the work week with above-average daytime highs, increasing haze and dry conditions.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!