SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Wet weather potential will drop slightly to close out the workweek and move into the weekend — however, we won’t be able to completely eliminate the chance.

As for today, the best chance for wet weather will be in the high country, but valley storms are possible given the moisture in place combined with the daytime heating. Severe storms aren’t expected, but the thunderstorms today will be capable of producing brief, heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, thunder and lightning. While we love to get out and enjoy our Utah terrain, you must exercise caution with these storms. If you’re headed to any of the mighty 5 or any of the popular recreational areas in southern Utah it’s important to note that while flash flooding is not probable, it’s possible. Please note, slot canyons are a particularly dangerous place to be this time of year with any threat of storms in the forecast.

Temperatures also won’t see many changes compared to recent days as most across the state climb to the 70s and 80s while the Wasatch Back gets 60s and 70s. St. George and lower Washington County will lead the way with highs reaching the low 90s. By tonight with the loss of daytime heating, the wet weather potential will go down, but a few passing showers will remain possible overnight as lows fall mainly into the 40s and 50s with some 60s down south.

Wet weather potential drops into the weekend as high pressure tries to build in. However, we won’t be able to completely eliminate the chance as some moisture will stick around. Through the weekend, the best chance for showers and storms will be in the high country across the state and southern Utah. By the end of the weekend into next week the high pressure that will bring the slightly calmer conditions will start to break down as another system approaches from the west. This could mean another bump in wet weather potential as we stay above average.

FLOOD ALERTS

Warming temperatures this week mean that flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 4 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through next Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remain in effect until further notice. The newest flood warning is for the Strawberry River near the Strawberry Reservoir. That will be in effect through Thursday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum affecting Cache County with the flow projected to stay above action stage. The Bear River near Corrine is also under an advisory as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Dolores River and the Colorado River near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County. Due to the flooding from Thistle Creek, there is now an advisory in place until Thursday afternoon. US-89 remains closed from Fairview to Thistle Junction near the US-6 interchange. The Flood Watch for the Green River near Jensen has been upgraded to an advisory that will continue into next week.

A flood watch has been issued for Daniel’s Creek impacting portions of the Wasatch Back, Western Uinta’s, Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs through Friday morning. We also have a flood watch for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and the low Weber River near Plain City. For context a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!