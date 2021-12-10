Wintry temps across Utah stick around ahead of the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Boy oh boy, the cold air still sticks around in Utah and the Great Basin!

This storm has finally passed through after leaving many of us in northern Utah with quite a bit of snow. The cold air will have everything that begins to melt and refreeze which will make for a very messy drive tomorrow morning.

As we continue into the evening and overnight hours, expect the cloud cover to slowly break and leave us with pockets of clear skies. This, on top of that frigid air, will have us all seeing below freezing temperature to start off the weekend.

Many of us will have lows in the single digits and teens in northern Utah while in southern Utah we will see lows in the teens and 20s. This colder air hangs around as well for our Saturday.

In short, be ready for a very cold night for all of us.

