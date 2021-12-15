Wintry conditions across Utah with another storm on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What a storm! Happy Wednesday, folks.

It started out very messy following heavy overnight snow. We have “Winter Storm Warnings” for our higher elevations and valleys until 11 a.m. Mountains will do well, with most getting 20 inches of snow, but in the southern mountains and the Cottonwoods, 24 inches will be possible with isolated 2.5 feet accumulation being within the realm of possibility. Mountain valleys will see 5-10 inches, benches 4-8 inches, the Salt Lake Valley will likely see 4-8 inches, and the valleys, in general, will see 2-6 inches.

Isolated snow will remain possible through daybreak in most spots, but as the day wears on, the chance for snow will begin to dwindle as the system moves away. By the afternoon, most snow will be confined to the mountains. It’ll be a much colder day across the state with Salt Lake City struggling to climb above freezing and it’ll feel even colder from the wind chill.

Down south, highs will struggle to climb into the 40s. As we move into Wednesday night, another system will approach from the northwest. This will bring another round of snow to parts of central and northern Utah. It won’t be as strong compared to the system tonight, but additional accumulations are likely.

Bottom line? A strong winter storm will drop healthy snow amounts with a brief break in the afternoon and evening before another storm moves in.

