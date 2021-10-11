Winter Storm Watch for some as cold front moves into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday! After a tranquil day yesterday, more big changes are in store for today! Another strong storm system will be moving in from the Pacific Northwest which will help push a cold front across the state.

It is going to be turning a lot colder, it will be windy before and after the front moves through, and widespread wet weather will be returning. The cold front will be moving through from this afternoon into tonight.

This will mean the chance for wet weather will be increasing for the northern and western half of the state this afternoon as wet weather continues to spread across the state tonight and tomorrow. We could see a few embedded rumbles of thunder within the rain moving in however, any severe weather is unlikely. Before rain arrives skies will see increasing clouds and it will be mild with low 60s along the Wasatch Front and upper 60s and low 70s down south.

As this system moves in another round of mountain snow is likely. Snow levels will begin to drop from late today through tomorrow which could mean a light dusting being possible as far down as the benches, but any snow is unlikely in the valleys like in Salt Lake City just getting cold rain. Any accumulating snow is likely to be above the benches tonight into tomorrow and in some spots, we could see some pretty significant snow totals in some of the mountains.

From the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 down to the central and southern mountains a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect this evening and last through tomorrow evening. Within these watches, 8+ inches of snow will be possible, and localized areas could see more than a foot. This could lead to some dangerous road conditions on parts of the I-15 & I-70 corridors.

Also, as the colder air moves in, hard freezing conditions will be possible in parts of the southwestern half of the state tonight. Outside of that, we’ll see temperatures drop to the upper 30s tonight along the Wasatch Front and even St. George will drop into the middle 40s.

Wet weather will continue tomorrow with more rain and snow as temperatures feel more November-like than October. By Tuesday night into Wednesday moisture will begin to exit, just leaving a small chance for wet weather for mid-week. However, another quick-moving system will reinforce the cold air for Thursday and will bring with another chance of seeing more rain and snow across the state. After Thursday sunshine looks to return as we go on a slow warming trend into the weekend.