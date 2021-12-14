Winter Storm Warnings in effect with gusty winds throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! We’ve got a winter storm that will be moving through tonight, and it’s set to bring some big changes! Ahead of the system, it’ll be windy across the state. In the western half of the state though, mainly along and west of I-15, we have a “High Wind Warning” that’s currently in effect that’ll run through this evening.

In Tooele and Rush Valleys, winds may gust up to 70 mph, while in Salt Lake Valley winds may gust to 60 mph. These strong winds could mean dangerous crosswinds on east-west routes from that southerly wind, as well as blowing dust. Secure any loose objects because these wind alerts hold on until the evening.

As we’ve started to move into the afternoon, wet weather has started to filter in. We’ll see wet weather spread across the state from the afternoon into tonight as the cold front moves through. We’ll start with valley rain and mountain snow simply because it’s so warm outside from that strong southerly flow. Highs today will be more than 10 degrees above average with mid 50s in Salt Lake City while St. George will hit the upper 50s.

Valley rain will turn to valley snow tonight as cold air moves in quickly behind the front. Tonight into tomorrow morning could bring heavy precipitation at times. This could mean dangerous conditions for the Wednesday morning commute so be prepared. We have “Winter Storm Warnings” for our higher elevations while in the valleys and mountain valleys there are “Winter Weather Advisories”.

Mountains will do well, with most getting 10 inches of snow, but in the southern mountains and the Cottonwoods, 20 inches will be possible with an isolated two feet of accumulation being within the realm of possibility. Mountain valleys will see 4-9 inches, benches will see 3-7 inches, the Salt Lake Valley will likely see 2-5 inches, and valleys, in general, will see 1-6 inches.

Isolated snow will remain possible through daybreak in most spots, but as the day wears on, the chance for snow will begin to dwindle as the system moves away. By the afternoon, most snow will be confined to the mountains. It’ll be a much colder day across the state with Salt Lake City struggling to climb above freezing and it’ll feel even colder from the wind chill. Down south, highs will struggle to climb into the 40s. As we move into Wednesday night, another system will approach from the northwest. This will bring another round of snow to parts of central and northern Utah. It won’t be as strong compared to the system tonight, but additional accumulations are likely.

Bottom line? A strong winter storm will bring strong winds early, valley rain and mountain snow later, and valley snow tonight!

Stay ahead of all the weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!