Winter storm, hard freeze watches to take effect for parts of Utah on Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! We are expecting to see some big changes headed our way thanks to a very late fall-like weather maker moving into our area bringing us some valley rain and mountain snow. The rain will move in from the west affecting eastern Nevada early while making its way to the Wasatch Front.

Showers will start in the early afternoon hours for most of us along the Wasatch Front and continue to plague us with gloomy and colder weather. As the storm system moves into our area the rain and snow will head into parts of southern Utah as well.

A hard freeze watch has been issued for portions of w. UT from 8 pm Mon to noon Tue. Below freezing temperatures are expected overnight that can kill crops, plants, and animals. Prepare and winterize your homes now. #utwx pic.twitter.com/hwzHua0gGo — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) October 10, 2021

The wet weather will worsen throughout the day so be weather aware and ready to see a slower evening commute home. There may be some thunderstorms that develop within rain bands but no severe weather is expected.

An umbrella or coat will be very much needed for the latter half of the day. The weather system also brings in much colder air as well, we only will see our highs in the 50s in northern Utah while ranging around the 60s and 70s in southern Utah during the afternoon hours with temperatures plummeting.

Wind will also begin to pick up and see a shift from the south in the morning to a more northwesterly flow in the evening. We do have a winter storm watch for a few areas of Utah that begins at 6 p.m. and last until Tuesday night. That is not the only one weather alert we see as we also have a hard freeze watch that will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until noon Tuesday.

In short, expect to see a much wetter and cooler day as our next weather maker moves in.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!