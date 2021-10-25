Windy Utah evening bringing in valley rain and mountain snow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, your Monday is off to a great start! An incoming storm system is going to lead to active weather across the Beehive State for the remainder of the day today into tomorrow.

Through the first half of the day, the story will be the winds. We have high wind warnings and wind advisories in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. The high wind warnings are for most areas from Cedar City northward through Box Elder County, mainly west of I-15.

The Wind Advisory is for the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, most of the I-15 corridor down into Bryce Canyon Country, and as far north as Bear Lake/Bear River Valley. Within the warning, winds are expected to be sustained 30-40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph while the advisory will see sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts to and above 55 mph. These winds will lead to dangerous crosswinds on east/west routes due to the southerly wind direction, could lead to power outages, and will mean blowing dust in spots. By the evening behind the approaching cold front, winds will die down a bit and will switch out of the north.

Speaking of the cold front this will spell another round of valley rain and mountain snow across the state for the second half of the day through early tomorrow. Before the rain arrives it will be a relatively warm day for this time of year due to the southerly flow with the mid to upper 60s for highs in Salt Lake City and upper 70s in St. George.

Showers though will spread from west to east as the cold front moves through with the potential for times of heavy rain, especially tonight, in the valleys where an inch or more of rain will be possible including the Wasatch Front. For the mountains, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. through midday tomorrow for most of our mountains from north to south as above 7500, 4″ plus of snow is likely, but higher amounts are possible. In the Wasatch Mountains 6-12″ is more likely with the upper cottonwoods having a chance for locally higher amounts that could reach up to 18″.

The best chance for wet weather will be tonight through around daybreak tomorrow. As the low pressure driving this system moves east, the chance for wet weather will begin to taper through the day tomorrow with only isolated to scattered being possible in the afternoon.

However, with the colder air moving in we could see snow levels drop to 5,500 ft. tomorrow morning meaning the benches will have the chance to see some snow while Park City gets straight snow with a few inches being possible.

We also could see some Lake Enhancement due to northwesterly flow. In terms of rainfall, we could get some healthy totals out of this storm. For most valleys, 0.25′-1″ is most probable, however where it rains heaviest 1-2″ will be a possibility. Due to the heavy rain potential, there will also be the chance we could see flooding. Another reason to be cautious for the early Tuesday morning commute.

The cold front will drag in colder air which will see lows fall to the upper 30s in Salt Lake City tonight while St. George drops to the upper 40. Tomorrow the high will struggle to reach 50 along the Wasatch Front which is below seasonal averages. After Wednesday morning we’ll settle into a calmer pattern where temperatures will moderate to seasonal averages Friday with sunny days and cool/chilly nights. The forecast looks to remain seasonal and dry through the Halloween Weekend.