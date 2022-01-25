Windy evening bringing a frigid Utah night

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey Utah, hopefully, it has been a terrific Tuesday. We’ve seen a good shake-up in our weather today thanks to a weak system. This morning we had snow in northern Utah. In southern Utah, light snow will be possible, mainly in the higher terrain through the early afternoon before skies clear across the board.

As of midday, we already had a good amount of sunshine along the Wasatch Front. As the cold front moves south, the wet weather will be replaced with gusty winds. Strong canyon winds will be possible in spots. The first will be the northern Wasatch Front from Bountiful up to Ogden where winds could gust upwards of 50 mph, especially near Farmington. Strong canyon winds will be possible through the afternoon, but they will die down by the evening.

Meanwhile, strong canyon winds will be possible in southwestern Utah including lower Washington County. Winds could continue to be strong through most of tonight before easing in overnight into Wednesday morning. Make sure loose items are secure.

With the front moving through temperatures will run cooler across the board with the mid to upper 30s for the Wasatch Front, low 30s for the Wasatch Back, and even St. George will drop into the low 50s compared to the upper 50s yesterday. Tonight will be turning COLD! Lows will fall into at least the 20s for most of the state and that even includes St. George. Salt Lake City will drop to near 20, however, with a steady wind it will feel like it’s in the teens. Bundle up and don’t forget to bring the pets inside!

With high pressure settling in tomorrow will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state as temperatures warm to near seasonal averages. Thursday will be similar and thanks to another weak and mostly dry upper-level system Wednesday into Thursday, the haze should be kept at bay. By Friday temperatures will begin to warm as we keep dry skies in place and that’s when we could start to see a noticeable uptick in the haze.

Looking a little further down the road there are encouraging signs we’ll enter a more active/wetter pattern as we turn the page into February.