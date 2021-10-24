Wind warnings in effect with incoming storm for Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

Enjoy the calm morning as we’ll be in for quite a stretch of weather thanks to an incoming storm system. During the first half of the day, we’ll see a cloudier start but there’s no rain to worry about. Some pockets of sunshine will occur, especially in southern Utah where we can expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Our high temperatures will be in the 60s with a few 70s sprinkled throughout southern Utah. This is thanks to the winds shifting from the south and bringing in a bit of warmer air. But the nice calm weather will not last as showers pop up for northern Utah during the evening with parts of southern and western Utah getting strong, gustier winds.

The high wind warning will go into effect during the evening hours as winds pick up and we head into the overnight hours. Wind speeds will range between 25-40 miles per hour, with 60 miles per hour wind gusts.

In northern Utah, shower activity will begin to pick up in the evening along with some spotty rain for most areas around the Wasatch Front. Rain will not be super substantial with this precursor, but could put a damper on any outdoor plans. Breezy winds will also occur for northern Utah heading into the evening time frame. In short, the weather will slowly become worse throughout the day for most of the area so stay weather aware.

