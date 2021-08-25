Wind gusts bring smoky skies throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey Utah, hopefully it has been a wonderful Wednesday so far! Patchy smoke began to move in last night and that trend will continue through the day.

Air quality compared to yesterday takes a hit as it drops to moderate for most except for southern Utah, but patchy smoke and haze will still be possible there as well today. Windy conditions are also expected today as well with the potential for some gusts up to 30 mph in central and northern Utah.

With an influx of some moisture and added lift from a quick moving system, isolated showers and storms will be possible. Any storms that develop will be found mainly along and east of I-15, predominately in elevated areas.

A shower or storm could enter a valley if it holds together and could produce brief heavy rain and lightning. Even though storms are most likely with the daytime heating through the afternoon, isolated storms will remain possible into tonight and tomorrow.

Temperatures today will run slightly above average. Along the Wasatch Front highs will top out in the low 90s. For St. George we are looking at more triple digit heat while higher elevations will be in the 70s and low 80. In central and northern Utah temperatures will run slightly cooler past today as highs settle more-so in the 80s after the system pulls away.

By Friday we are back to dry conditions and with westerly winds we are likely to see more patchy smoke linger into the weekend. Air quality is projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups through at least Friday.

The takeaway? Smoke continues to increase, and a few storms will be possible today and tomorrow.

Stay ahead of the smoke and storms with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!