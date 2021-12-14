Wind advisory in effect ahead of large storm system

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! It’s a “hold onto your hat” kind of day with gusty southerly winds ahead of our next storm.

With another larger storm system approaching, winds will dominate the weather story for much of the day with a “High Wind Warning” in effect for the western side of the state and a “Wind Advisory” in effect for several Utah valleys including Salt Lake. Wind gusts could exceed 65 mph which could mean dangerous crosswinds on east-west routes from that southerly wind, as well as blowing dust. Secure any loose objects because these wind alerts hold on until the evening.

Precipitation will move into Utah tomorrow afternoon bringing first, valley rain and mountain snow. As the cold front moves through, snow levels will fall. Valley rain will turn into valley snow tonight through Wednesday morning. This could easily impact the Wednesday morning commute, so plan accordingly. Snow totals look healthy for most mountains in the state, with the highest totals likely being in the southern mountains where there is a winter storm watch.

Those totals will likely be one to two feet. In the Cottonwoods, 10-20″ is most likely, in the central mountains 10-18″, and in the northern mountains 10-16″. Snow totals in mountain valleys will range between 4-8″, benches will see 3-6″ with isolated higher amounts being possible, most valleys will see 2-5″, and in the Salt Lake Valley the range right now looks to be 1-4.”

The system pulls away Wednesday morning, however isolated snow showers will be possible early on Wednesday for most before mainly just being mountain snow by the afternoon. Wednesday will also be a significantly colder day with a high near freezing in Salt Lake City, while St. George stays short of 45 degrees at 43. Wednesday night will be cold and quiet before another system arrives to bring a good chance for the most snow, mainly to central and northern Utah.

Bottom line? A storm moves in today and ahead of it, we have winds, followed by rain, followed by accumulating snow!

Stay ahead of the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!