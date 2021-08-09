Will Utah see better air quality this week?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting off our work week, not much has changed in terms of seeing smoke throughout most of Utah. This will still be a trend that continues to hang around and create poor air quality.

Southern Utah will fair slightly better, as there is a slight shift in the winds due to a weather system moving through the southwest, bringing in some relief.

For those of us in Central and Northern Utah, we remain under the westerly wind that pushes the plumes of wildfire smoke in from California as they continue to burn at incredible rates.

A cold front that has stalled out over Northern Utah brings in some cooler temperatures, but no relief from the smoke.

The temperatures for areas in the north will hover around the 80s and 90s, while those of us in the south will see temperatures still hanging in the 90s and 100s.

Going into the overnight hours, smoke will continue to filter into the northern half of the state thanks to all of that westerly flow still in place. So, a smoky but mild overnight is expected with lows in the 60s and 70s for most.

In short, the smoke lingers for Northern Utah while Southern Utah gets a little bit of a break from the bad air quality.

Stay ahead of the smoke and anything else mother nature may throw your way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!