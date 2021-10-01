Will the cool temps continue or will it warm up this weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah!

We have another great day ahead of us as we head into spooky season. Closing out the work week, we’re remaining on the warm side once again with most of the Beehive State and Great Basin seeing temperatures hang around the 70s and even some 80s in southern Utah.

Another thing that will help it feel even more comfortable is the abundance of sunshine out there as we still see very little cloud cover overhead. Smoke will not be an issue for us as we continue to seeing only a thin layer hanging over us. So if you’re planning to have dinner outdoors or looking to enjoy the patio today, you can expect a great time.

As we head into the evening time, not much will change besides some clouds beginning to build in, but no threat of rain will be anticipated. In short, it will be a picture-perfect day for our first day in October!

Stay ahead of all the weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!