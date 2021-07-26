Wildfire smoke impacting Utah air quality, storms concern in the south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday! Wildfire smoke will continue to be an issue today in the northern half of the state, while storms will once again be a concerning issue in the south.

Thick wildfire smoke impacted the Wasatch Front throughout the holiday weekend, and today air quality will be an issue.

The Department of Environmental Quality is calling for unhealthy air with high particulate matter in Salt Lake, Davis, Box Elder, Weber, and Utah counties.

MONDAY: Smoke will be an issue again with elevated particulate matter — unhealthy air expected in SL, Davis, Utah, Weber & Box Elder coutnies…#utwx @abc4utah #air pic.twitter.com/4jsdLMSHSA — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 26, 2021

Cache and Tooele counties will see air considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Storms will again be an issue with high flash flood potential, and expected flash flooding near Lake Powell.

Many other southern Utah spots are in the probable category for flash flood potential. Strong storms could easily become severe with heavy downpours, gusty wind, abundant lightning, and the chance of hail.

Make sure to stay weather aware!

Temperatures will heat up in the north with upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and a few triple digits possible. Salt Lake could hit 101, but thick smoke can sometimes cap daytime heating.

Highs will be cooler in St. George and central and southern Utah, expect low 90s with more cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms.

