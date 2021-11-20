Rainy weather with frosty conditions on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday Utah!

Early morning showers will lead the way to much drier but colder conditions for the second half of the day. These showers are still remnants of the system that passed to our north and brought some rain for those in the northern half of the state.

While most of the valley locations around the Wasatch Front will see rain, some of us in the higher benches could see some snow mix in as snow levels drop to about 5,300 feet. The mountains could expect a few lingering showers in the late morning hours, but those too will begin to fizzle out. After all of the wet weather is done we can then expect the colder air to settle in and will certainly feel the chill.

Temperatures in the north will be hanging around the 40s once again with partly cloudy skies, while those in the south will see highs mostly in the 50s and 60s. Cloud cover will also be varying throughout the state with partly cloudy skies in northern and central Utah, but in southern Utah we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny day.

Winds will be light as well, not posing much of an issue. Heading into the evening and overnight hours, be ready to feel the cold as we expect lows close to or below freezing in the northern half of the state, with the southern half dropping to the low 40s. In short, a drying day but it will be replaced by much cooler air after.

