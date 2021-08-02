SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday everyone! Rain continues to be the name of the game today as we still see the chance for storms across most of Utah this afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the state for the rest of the day as slow moving and heavy pouring storms are expected.

As we saw yesterday these storms mean business, so stay weather aware throughout the day. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain, we are seeing much cooler temperatures in Northern Utah while we return back to average in Southern Utah.

Sunshine will be more abundant in the southern half of the state. Our highs will be around the 80s and 90s with St. George reaching 100 today.

This evening, we can expect to see more dry weather as the storms push to the east and fizzle out overnight. Our lows will be in the 60s and 70s mostly.

In short, stay weather aware throughout the day as we see another round of storms that can possibly lead to more flash flooding danger.

Stay ahead of all of the inclement and severe weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!