Wet wintry weather moves in to end 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are halfway to the New Year’s weekend, Utah. It was a COLD start to the day, and it will stay on the chilly side throughout.

Highs will only manage the upper 20s and low 30s along the Wasatch Front while southern Utah gets upper 30s and low 40s. With a stronger wind though wind chill values will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler than the actual temperature throughout the day.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the day with a slight chance for light snow showers in the higher elevations. Also, in Utah and Salt Lake Valley, a brief inversion will lead to moderate air quality. With a couple of storms moving in starting tonight, the air quality will be good for Thursday and Friday. Due to these incoming storms, Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect this afternoon at 3 p.m. for most of our high elevation and will run until at least Friday evening.

The first of two weather systems will move in today. This will lead to an increased chance for snow for our mountains first, then potentially our valleys. Wet weather will become widespread across the state with the bulk being snow, but in lower spots of southern Utah like in St. George, it will mainly be rain with a slight chance for a wintry mix late as temperatures cool. Times of snow could impact the evening commute, especially in our mountain valleys so be careful if traveling.

The chance for wet weather will go down slightly during early Thursday, however, it won’t go away. By the second half of Thursday into Friday, a more potent storm will be arriving. This system will bring a better chance for snow across the state along with the chance for times of heavy snow, especially in the higher elevations. Like the first system, the evening commute may be impacted tomorrow evening, and this goes for valleys as well as mountain valleys & mountains.

Snow totals in the next few days will be healthy for our mountains. Most mountains will likely see between 1-2 feet of snow, mountain valleys will see between 5-15″, benches will likely get 4-8″ with isolated amounts up to 10″, northern valleys will see 1-5″, and southern valleys will see a trace-4″.

While snow will be possible the next few days, there will also be times of heavy snow, especially in the mountains likely later in the day tomorrow into tomorrow night. We could also see some heavy snow down in the valleys and given the time, this could bring impacts to the evening commute the next couple of nights.

The second system late Thursday into New Year’s Eve will begin to clear New Year’s Eve night. By New Year’s Day, we will be left with some COLD temperatures. Highs will be stuck in the 20s in Salt Lake City, the teens for the Wasatch Back, and even near-freezing down in southern Utah. Nights will be frigid as well. Temperatures will moderate into next week, but it looks like valley inversions in northern Utah will build in to bring hazy skies.

In short, we have a couple of systems on the way ahead of the New Year’s Weekend.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!