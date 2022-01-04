Wet weather for Northern Utah, dry and warmer for Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a quiet start to the week, today will bring changes, most notably in northern Utah. We have a winter weather advisory that is currently in effect for our northern Utah mountain valleys, including Cache Valley & SW Wyoming, and our northern Utah mountains.

This will run until Thursday morning as we’ll see a couple of systems move in from now through tomorrow. This combined with sometimes strong winds could lead to issues with periods of light road snow through the day today in northern Utah including the I-15 corridor from Davis County northward, I-80 east of Salt Lake City, and all of I-84. Periods of heavier road snow are likely in places like Sardine Summit and Logan Summit.

While the Wasatch Front is not included within the advisory, wet weather will be a possibility for the rest of northern Utah. The tricky part though is the temperatures.

The next few days we’re likely going to find high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front which could lead to a rain and snow mix, but depending on when the moisture is here, straight snow will be possible down to the southern Wasatch Front. At this point, straight snow is most likely from Ogden northward while we’re likely going to find times of mixed precipitation down in the Salt Lake and Utah Valleys.

As for central and southern Utah, we are looking at mostly dry conditions except for a slight chance for times of rain and snow in the higher elevations as far south as Richfield. Today will bring partly cloudy to partly sunny skies to central and southern Utah and our temperatures will continue a warming trend. We’ll see highs in southern Utah in the 40s while eastern Utah mainly finds 30s.

A better chance for wet weather for northern Utah arrives tomorrow with a more potent system moving in from the west. This system will likely bring heavier snow to our mountains and mountain valleys, so most of the accumulations in the next couple of days are expected from tomorrow through tomorrow night. Through tomorrow night we could see snow totals of 2-6″ for the northern Wasatch Front, 1-4″ for the southern Wasatch Front down to Nephi, benches could see 3-6″, 6-12″ for mountain valleys, and 18-36″ for our mountains. Keep in mind in isolated locations totals may exceed this, especially in areas like Logan and Park City.

In southern Utah, dry skies will persist as highs will range more so in the 40s and 50s. By Friday, the high in St. George could make a run at 60°!

The takeaway? A couple of systems will bring times of rain and snow to northern Utah the next couple of days while southern Utah stays dry and continues warming.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!