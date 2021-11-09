Wet weather continues as cooler temps look to bring lower snow elevation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! Be prepared for a wet day, especially if you’re in northern or central Utah. A system is bringing us valley rain and mountain snow through the day today.

We could see times of moderate to even heavy rain for areas along and north of the I-15 and I-70 interchange where totals could reach up to a tenth of an inch to a half-inch. In isolated locations, we could see some higher totals.

So far today snow levels have been around 7000 ft. and will likely remain near there or just below through the afternoon, but as we move into tonight snow levels will drop to 6500 ft. Where heavier bands set up snow levels could drop even further bringing the rain/snow mix line down to some of the higher benches by tonight/tomorrow morning. If you’re headed out tonight, be sure to be extra careful on the roads!

It’s going to be a cooler day across the state for those along the Wasatch Front struggling to reach 50 degrees while down south St. George will see the upper 60s. For those that don’t get rain skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

By tonight the chance for wet weather will come to an end for southern Utah while it will remain for central and northern Utah. By the overnight showers will become more isolated in nature. Through the early stages of tomorrow, showers will mainly be terrain-driven with the chance for lake enhancement. Shower activity will lower by the afternoon into tomorrow night; however, another weak system could lead to more isolated showers on Veterans Day, Thursday.

Snow accumulations the next couple of days will mainly be from 7000 ft. and above with most mountains in northern and central Utah receiving between 3-6″ while places like the Cottonwoods and western Uinta’s might see totals approach a foot. Mountain valleys may receive an inch or two while it’s just rain in the valleys. Temperatures will stay slightly below average the next couple of days as well for most outside of southern Utah.

From Friday through the weekend, we’ll be in a calmer weather pattern with drier skies as temperatures rebound to or slightly above seasonal averages.