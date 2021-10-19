Weather drys out as near-freezing temps set in for Utah’s evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah, hopefully, you have been able to stay warm and dry today! After another round of valley rain and snow, the weather will be calming as we go through the rest of the day. A few isolated valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will remain possible until late this afternoon before skies go dry across the board tonight.

Temperature-wise it will feel more like November with the upper 40s for most along the Wasatch Front. Meanwhile, in the southern half of the state, it will feel completely different thanks to an abundance of sunshine as highs reach the 60s in southern Utah and upper 50s in Cedar City. That will help melt the light dusting of snow last night in Cedar City and Bryce Canyon pretty quickly.

As the system that brought us wet weather moves away and clears us out, it will turn cold tonight with lows falling to the mid and upper 30s along the Wasatch Front with below-freezing temperatures tonight in higher elevations like in Park City. In St. George, it will turn chilly with a low of 44.

We will settle into a calmer pattern for the second half of the workweek. This will allow the temperature to warm slightly each day. We return to the low 60s tomorrow in Salt Lake City and by Friday we’ll see mid to upper 60s, which is above average, with overnight lows in the 40s. Down south like in Lake Powell and Moab temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday.

The pattern will become a bit more active as we turn into and past the weekend as we bring back a chance for wet weather with temperatures dropping back to or below seasonal averages. Stay tuned!

In short, we get another day this month that feels more like November as we begin to dry out.

Stay ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.