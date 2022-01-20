Weather changes will break the inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah! After haze for the day, relief is on the way from the inversion haze along with a chance for wet weather as our next storm moves in tonight into Friday.

Before any wet weather arrives, today won’t stray too far away from what we’ve had recently.

That means we’ll see seasonal temperatures once again with more inversion haze. There was a little wave of relief that moved through last night, so the haze won’t be as bad today compared to yesterday, but it will still result in poor air quality for our northern Utah valleys. Outside of the haze skies will be partly cloudy in the north with increasing clouds through the afternoon while southern Utah will get plenty of sunshine.

As we move into tonight the chance for wet weather will begin to increase for our mountains in northern and central Utah and northern Utah in general. In Cache Valley snow may begin as early as 7 p.m., but along the Wasatch Front, it will take a little longer. From late tonight through tomorrow morning will be the best chance for wet weather in northern Utah and with the chance for snow, the Friday morning commute may become tricky in spots.

Moisture will gradually work south from tonight through tomorrow. However, as this storm moves south the moisture will be more limited so the chance for wet weather won’t be as high in southern Utah compared to northern Utah. With that though, our southern mountains will likely see some snow and snow will even be possible down in Cedar City. At this point, it looks like dry conditions will prevail in St. George.

This storm won’t be anywhere close to the strongest we will have seen so far this season meaning totals won’t be too impressive, but our mountains in central and northern Utah could pick up 3-7″ with isolated higher amounts. Mountain valleys could see 2-4″, northern benches around 1-3″ will be possible, and our northern valleys including the Wasatch Front may receive anywhere from a trace to a couple of inches.

Even though totals won’t be very high, this system should go a long way in helping with the inversions or even break them. Fingers crossed we’re able to get as much wet weather out this as we can because by Friday night into Saturday high pressure will be eager to set up shop once again.

Through the weekend there will be plenty of sunshine as temperatures will be close to seasonal averages. Haze could build back in quickly from late Saturday to Sunday, especially if we have snow on the ground.