Weather changes begin in northern Utah, southern Utah remains hot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a good start. Our weather is undergoing some changes.

After seeing beneficial rain in spots this past weekend, moisture is now moving away from the Beehive State. There might be just enough for a few isolated showers and storms in the northeastern half of our area, mainly near the Uintas and southwestern Wyoming, but most will be dry.

Along the Wasatch Front the day starts partly cloudy and will finish mostly sunny. Temperatures in the central and northern half of the state will also be close to average, in the low to mid 80s. It will remain hot down south with St. George reaching 101 under a mostly sunny sky.

Over the next few days, the weather will be fairly consistent with subtle changes each day. Along the Wasatch Front daytime highs will mainly range in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday with higher elevations seeing 70. Skies will be mostly sunny and there could be some haze from some smoke, but concentrations of smoke are not anticipated to be what we’ve gotten used to.

In the south the heat remains in St. George as highs will hover near 100 through Wednesday. Days will be mostly sunny for most.

During the nights it will be cool in Salt Lake City with overnight lows near 60 and near 70 in St. George.