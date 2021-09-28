Weather changes ahead for Utah causing smoky skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! We have some changes making their way through our area that will lead to an uptick in smoke before seeing some clearing, the chance for some isolated thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures all thanks to one weather system that moves into our area from the Pacific Northwest.

This system will begin to move in and bring heavier plumes of smoke during the early morning hours and really degrade air quality as we see winds coming out of the north thanks to the cold front. This will then help lessen the smoke as we continue throughout the day with it helping blow the smoke out to the east and leaving us with clear air behind it.

The cold front will also help get some storms and showers going during the afternoon and evening time with the southern Wasatch Front all the way down to the southwest corner of the state seeing the best chances. We will also see that our temperatures will be a good 5-10 degrees cooler than they were on Monday thanks to the cooler northerly air.

INCOMING COLD FRONT

It's mild across #Utah right now, but a cold front moves through today. We'll see isolated showers/storms today and tonight with the best chance coming along & east of I-15 and along & south of I-80. By tonight it will turn chilly! #utwx pic.twitter.com/BAh4XQrish — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 28, 2021

This will have most of northern Utah seeing our high temperatures quite early in the day and range around the 70s. In southern Utah, we will still be on the warm side with most seeing highs hanging around the 70s and 80s. Winds are also expected to pick up ahead of the cold front and right after it.

In short, we are going from a more summer-like day right into fall thanks to our weather maker.

