Warming temps with affected air quality from inversions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a great and safe Thanksgiving weekend!

As we start this new week, we’ll pick up right where we left off this weekend. This means we’ll see more quiet weather as high pressure continues to have a firm hold on our weather. Temperatures will be above average, and skies will be mostly sunny.

Meanwhile in northern Utah, the valleys will continue to have haze which will lead to moderate air quality. Daytime highs will range above 10 degrees above average along the Wasatch Front with highs in the low to mid 50s today and down south, it will mainly be 50s and 60s. Even places like Park City are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s today. Tonight will turn chilly once again, with lows falling into the 30s across the state under mostly clear skies.

Due to the high pressure, our weather won’t see many changes throughout the next handful of days. Temperatures will continue to be above average as dry conditions persist. There’s a chance we could start to see some changes by early next week, but being this far out, it’s just something to keep an eye on.

The takeaway? We get late November warmth with plenty of sunshine, but air quality takes a hit due to inversions.

