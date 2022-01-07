Warming temps ahead with a chance of snow and rain in higher elevations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We’re closing out our first work week of the year with quiet and dry conditions.

Temperatures will be mild and similar to highs from Thursday, if not a degree or two warmer. Expect daytime highs to climb into the mid to upper 40s with Salt Lake making another run at 50 degrees. As we head into the evening, in northern Utah we’ll see another quick system approaching from the north. From the late afternoon into Friday night, there will be a chance for another round of valley rain and mountain snow.

Depending on how quickly the temperature cools off, there’s potential to see straight snow on the valley floor, but it’s not a guarantee at this point. Snow may extend down to our central mountains, but the bulk of central and southern Utah looks like it will be dry. We’ll keep that chance for wet weather through the early half of Saturday before drier and colder air really begins to push in.

Highs on Saturday will be closer to seasonal averages, and it will turn chilly at night with Salt Lake dropping into the 20s and St. George going to the freezing mark. For Sunday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine as highs remain near average. Along with the sunshine, we’ll likely see haze build in for the northern valleys due to inversions setting back up. The trend of hazy sunshine and near average temperatures will carry into much of next week for Northern Utah, while the south may see some wet weather by midweek. We will keep you posted!

Bottom line? Warmth holds on for another day with a quick-moving brush by system overnight.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!