Warmer days ahead with returning haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Friday eve, Utah! It was a bitterly cold start to the morning with widespread single-digit wind chills with spots like Provo seeing below zero wind chills! While skies were mostly dry there were a few flurries in spots in northern Utah as a weak system quickly dips into the state.

Through the afternoon clouds will gradually break up and the chance for flurries will come to an end. Skies in northern Utah will be partly cloudy to partly sunny while southern Utah gets mostly sunny skies.

Even with the sunshine, it will be another chilly day, but not quite as cold compared to yesterday afternoon. Temperatures will run about 5 degrees warmer in most places. The Wasatch Front will reach the low 30s and St. George will go from the low 40s yesterday to the mid-40s today. The breeze will continue across the state which will make it feel even colder though. In southern Utah, some stronger canyon winds will be possible.

Tonight will see an easing of the winds. With clear skies and lighter winds with a cold air mass in place, those are ingredients that will lead to another frigid night with overnight lows close to what we had last night with them maybe being a few degrees warmer. With lighter winds, the wind chill won’t be as much of an issue tonight. With that though, still be sure to bundle up!

As high pressure starts to take the driver’s seat, we’ll see our temperatures go on a warming trend. Like today highs will run about 5 degrees warmer than what we get today and that will put us close to seasonal averages.

Skies will be mostly sunny across the state, but with the calmer weather, we will also start to see haze build back into our northern Utah valleys. Air quality is projected to dip to moderate tomorrow for all our northwestern Utah valleys. Dry skies with near seasonal temperatures will take us through the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures arriving early next week.