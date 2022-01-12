Warmer day with more inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend! Our weather continues to be wash, rinse, repeat thanks to a stubborn ridge of high pressure. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state.

Our northern valleys will continue to deal with the strengthening inversions which will result in air quality still on a downward trend. Both Salt Lake and Cache Valley are expected to fall into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category this afternoon while the rest of our valleys will fall into moderate. Given the poor air quality, try to limit any work or exercise outside today.

With a southerly flow, temperatures will run a little warmer compared to what we’ve seen so far this week. Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the upper 30s and low 40s while the Wasatch Back will see low to mid-40s. Even the Cottonwoods at the base will see highs in the mid-30s.

In southern Utah, highs will be in the mid and upper 40s, and by the time you get down to Kanab and St. George highs will reach the mid-50s. For tonight we’re looking at quiet skies and cold temperatures with lows like what they were last night, if not just a little warmer.

Our dry skies and a warming trend will continue through tomorrow as the Wasatch Front will see more highs in the mid-40s while St. George could make a run at 60!

The inversions will continue to strengthen, and more areas will see air quality fall to unhealthy for sensitive groups. By the second half of the day though cloud coverage will start to pick up as a weak cold front approaches from the north. This front will move through between late Thursday into Friday which will help knock down our temperatures near averages into and through the weekend.

Unfortunately, this front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with. There looks to be a SLIM chance we could see some light snow showers in our mountains, mainly in northern Utah, on Friday. While this front looks dry, with winds increasing ahead of and behind the front it may do the trick in easing our inversions or even breaking them.

Once the front moves away though high pressure settles right back in. Hopefully, the northwesterly flow will help keep inversions at bay at least for a little while this weekend, but quiet weather looks to stick around through the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend into early next week.

The takeaway? We’re trending a bit warmer while dealing with strengthening inversions.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!