Warmer and drier conditions on deck for Thursday but changes ahead this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We get some warmer and drier conditions today thanks to building high pressure. Expect mostly sunny or partly sunny skies with more sunshine down south.

High temperatures will rebound closer to normal today, with numbers ranging from the mid to upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, upper 40s for the Wasatch Back, and mostly 60s down south with St. George closing in on the mid-70s this afternoon.

Our ridge of high pressure will bring us calmer conditions, seasonal temperatures, and sunny Autumn weather. Tomorrow our temperatures will have the potential to bump slightly above average as our winds become a little more southerly. The warming trend won’t last into the Halloween Weekend though!

Mother Nature has a bit of a trick up her sleeve with high pressure starting to break down on Saturday as a quick-moving system approaches from the southwest. Most of Saturday will be quiet and seasonal with increasing clouds, but by Saturday night into Sunday, there will be a chance we could see some wet weather return, mainly for central and northern Utah. We’re looking on the positive side and thinking it could add some spooky ambiance!

Bottom line? A nice Thursday with rebounding temperatures and plenty of Fall sunshine.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!