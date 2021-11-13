Warm weekend with cooldown on the horizon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah!

Following a fairly active work week with some wet weather, you can expect unseasonably warm temperatures ahead with plenty of sunshine for the weekend statewide.

High pressure is dominating the portions of the west including Utah, so that means we’ll get a stretch of dry conditions and a gradual warming trend through the weekend. Saturday brings above-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid 60s. Salt Lake City will hit a high of 62 which is close to 10 degrees above normal, while down south we’ll see more 60s like 61 in Moab and 65 in Bluff.

Even Park City will see the temperature cross the 50 degree threshold at 51. Down south, skies will be abundantly sunny and in northern Utah, clouds from this morning will gradually break up to yield mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. With calm conditions tonight, we’ll continue with our chilly night with lows near 40 in Salt Lake City and mid 40s in St. George.

As high pressure continues to influence our weather temperatures, each day through the weekend will be slightly warmer than the last as we continue to get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The warmth and calm conditions will carry over into Monday as temperatures will range 10 degrees above normal, but by midweek it appears we are in store for a big cool down with the potential for some wet weather ahead of the front. Cooler air will make it feel more like November, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? An unseasonably warm weekend is ahead for this time of year with plenty of sunshine.

Stay on top of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!